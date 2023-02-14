Committee advances changes to Indiana carbon sequestration pilot project

By: and - February 14, 2023 6:45 am

Indiana legislators gave initial approval to a bill that would giving special privileges to an Indiana company that is preparing to undertake the nation’s largest carbon dioxide storage project.(Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Casey Smith
Casey Smith

A lifelong Hoosier, Casey Smith previously reported on the Indiana Legislature for The Associated Press. Smith has had internships and fellowships at the Investigative Program in Berkeley, California, The Indianapolis Star, the Investigative Reporting Workshop in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post, National Geographic, USA Today and other publications. Internationally, she has reported on water quality across South America. She holds a master’s degree in investigative reporting and narrative science writing from the University of California/Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. She previously earned degrees in journalism, anthropology and Spanish from Ball State University, where she now serves as an instructor of journalism.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz

Leslie joins the Indiana Capital Chronicle after covering city government and urban affairs for the Indianapolis Business Journal for more than a year. She graduated from Northwestern University in March 2021, and has reported for the Chicago Tribune, Voice of America and student publications in Evanston, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and Doha, Qatar.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know
Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you… by Whitney Downard October 19, 2022
Suspect science and claims at center of abortion-pill lawsuit
Suspect science and claims at center of abortion-pill… by Sofia Resnick February 13, 2023
New report says rural Indiana needs more investment to ensure economic stability, growth
New report says rural Indiana needs more investment to… by Casey Smith November 17, 2022