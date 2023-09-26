DNR to encourage non-lead shot usage, but no new bans in store

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is embarking on a public information campaign about the harms of lead shot — and the benefits of non-toxic ammunitions — after a Hoosier asked the agency to take action.

But DNR won’t be implementing new restrictions, as Nancy Tatum requested.

Tatum, a former leader of the Indiana Native Plant Society, petitioned DNR to outright ban the sale of lead shot — which the agency said it can’t legally do. It also didn’t add to existing, narrow, limits on the use of lead shot on wildlife.

Dangers of lead

Lead is a heavy metal that is very toxic even in small quantities. It accumulates in soft tissues and bones, damaging the nervous system and other bodily functions.

An estimated 1.6 million to 3.9 million birds died annual of lead poisoning between 1938 and 1954, according to Tatum’s research, cited in a report the department’s board adopted last week.

A national ban on shooting waterfowl with lead shot cut deaths on the Mississippi flyway alone by an estimated 64%: about 1.4 million birds.

Tatum’s petition also emphasized the dangers to animals that scavenge big game carcasses, like bald eagles, golden eagles and raptors.

That’s because when lead bullets hit their targets, they fragment into irregular shapes and disperse.

Lead fishing tackle, Tatum noted, also presents dangers to fish.

And when humans eat animals killed with lead shot — especially when prepared with acidic marinates — they can absorb the neurotoxin.

Taking action

Tatum asked DNR to make lead shot unavailable for purchase, but the request was a non-starter.